today at 3:45 PM
Published 3:35 PM

Semi rolls over at Americas South and Soccorro in east El Paso; second crash at McRae and I-10

tractor trailer rolls over
KVIA
Tractor-trailer rolled over at Americas South and Socorro
SEMI rolls
TXDOT
Americas South and Socorro Rd.
i10 mcrae
TXDOT
I-10 and McRae backup

UPDATE, 3:55 p.m.: El Paso police say the collision at I-10 east and McRae has been cleared. Tractor-trailer remains at Americas South and Socorro.

EL PASO, Texas – A tractor-trailer rolled over at Americas South at Socorro road.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. El Paso police say all lanes are closed, with traffic backed up to Alameda.

There are no immediate reports of injuries. Police are not giving a clearing at this hours.

There is another reported collision at I-10 and McRae. The shoulder and one lane is blocked. Traffic is backed up in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA News App to get alerts on developments.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

