EL PASO, Texas – A marijuana bust with a load at an approximate street value of $1,087,200 led to the arrest of two men in far east El Paso.

El Paso County narcotic detectives along with Homeland Security Investigation Agents say two men were found with 82 pounds of California Kush/Hybrid Marijuana.

Investigators say the bust was made Feb. 09 at the 12,100 block of Montana Ave.