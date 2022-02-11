WATCH Live: Possible explosive devices in West El Paso storage facility; bomb squad investigating
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso's bomb squad is investigating the possibility of explosive devices at a west El Paso storage facility.
Investigators say the facility is located at 100 N. Resler. A nearby Albertsons parking lot is closed off.
Traffic is still open at Resler.
