today at 11:54 AM
Published 11:26 AM

WATCH Live: Possible explosive devices in West El Paso storage facility; bomb squad investigating

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso's bomb squad is investigating the possibility of explosive devices at a west El Paso storage facility.

Investigators say the facility is located at 100 N. Resler. A nearby Albertsons parking lot is closed off.

Traffic is still open at Resler.

This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA News App to get alerts on developments.

David Gonzalez

