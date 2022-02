EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Sunday night on Spur 601.

The two-car crash happened just before 11 p.m. near the Sgt. Major Blvd exit.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Stick with ABC-7 for updates.