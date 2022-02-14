Doppler Dave issues first alert for gusty winds, cooler weather

EL PASO, Texas – Doppler Dave has issued an ABC-7 Stormtrack Weather First Alert for gusty winds. A cold front is bringing cooler air and possibly moisture to the Borderland.

Wind gusts on Tuesday will be around 30-35 miles per hour. Area mountains could see gusts between 35-45 miles per hour.

On Wednesday, the winds could be stronger between 45-50 miles per hour. There's also a possibility for patches of blowing dust.

Peak gust times on Wednesday will be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.