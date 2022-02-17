Officials: 2 teens caught with AR-15 style rifles, illegal drugs

EL PASO, Texas – A traffic stop led to the arrests of two juveniles Wednesday; one 13, the other 16.

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies stopped the teenagers at the 400 block of Peyton Dr. in far east El Paso.

Investigators say they found controlled substances in the vehicle and two AR-15 style rifles that had their serial numbers altered.

The teenagers were referred to the Juvenile Detention Center for possession of narcotics and unlawful possession of

firearms