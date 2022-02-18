Tony the Tiger renews Sun Bowl title partnership with 2-year deal

EL PASO, Texas -- Tony the Tiger returns as the title sponsor of Sun Bowl. The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will host an ACC vs. Pac-12 matchup on Dec. 31, 2022.

“We, at Kellogg’s, have seen how extremely invested the community of El Paso is in this game and the events that surround the game and we want to continue to be a part of it,” said Sadie Garcia, Marketing Director for Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®. “Kellogg’s has been able to take Mission Tiger™ to the schools of El Paso and we are excited to continue this partnership.”

Sun Bowl officials say the partnership has been extended for two years.

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Then in 2021, one of the teams had to withdraw from the game due to Covid-19 protocols. Central Michigan replaced Miami in a competition against Washington State.

In addition to the partnership, there's a philanthropic component to help raise awareness and funds for at-risk middle school sports programs.

“Tony the Tiger has been dedicated to fueling active kids since 1952, and it’s a core value we share with the founders of the Sun Bowl Association,” said Fuller. “At Frosted Flakes, we believe every kid should have a chance to be able to play like a Tiger and are committed to helping keep middle school kids active in the El Paso community and beyond.”

Kellogg's also helped the Sun Bowl pay gameday workers in 2020.