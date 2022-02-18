WATCH: President Biden update on Russia-Ukraine crisis
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Biden delivered remarks on continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy and Russia's buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Biden delivered remarks on continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy and Russia's buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine.
Comments
2 Comments
God! What a moron we have as a president!
Senile Joe just won’t give up on Wag the Dog.