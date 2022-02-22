Skip to Content
2022-02-22
Hundreds without power in El Paso’s lower valley after car crashes into electrical pole

KVIA Staff
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hundreds are without power after a car smashed into an electrical pole in El Paso's Lower Valley Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on the 300 block of Wenda Drive.

First responders are on scene. It's unclear how many people may have been hurt.

According to El Paso Electric's Outage Map, more than 800 customers are without power in the surrounding areas.

