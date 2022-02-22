WATCH: President Biden announces financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs
WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Joe Biden has announced the U.S. is ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs, declaring that Moscow has flagrantly violated international law by invading Ukraine.
The U.S. president said he was also moving additional U.S. troops to the Baltic states on NATO’s eastern flank.
Biden joined the 27 European Union members who unanimously agreed on Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine.
Comments
5 Comments
Who gives a rats buŤŤ about Ukraine. Just find another country for the elites to launder their dirty money.
They should DRAFTcaskets the PROTESTERS/RIOTERS and the B.L.. don’t. M P.O..S so they can unleash their AG.G.R.ESSIO.NS. No f.l.a.g draped caskets for these an.t.i. A.M.E.R.I.C.A.N. lo.sers
We need to secure our own border. Over 2 million illegals crossed over last year.
Let’s Go Brandon. FJB!
Trump would have had our troops escort the Russians into Ukraine. Then he’d open another hotel in Kiyiv that would go broke.