“Historic” gift to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to be announced live

EL PASO, Texas – An undisclosed gift to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso that's only being described as "historic" will be announced live during a special El Paso meeting of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and will be streamed live on kvia.com.

It's being held at the Medical Sciences Building II on the TTUHSC El Paso campus.

According to a news release from TTUHSC El Paso, before the Board of Regents meeting, board members, TTU System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., TTUHSC El Paso officials, and L. Frederick "Rick" and Ginger Francis will announce the historic gift to the university.

Rick Francis is executive chairman of WestStar, a former chairman of the TTU System Board of Regents and current chair of the TTUHSC El Paso President's Development Council.

