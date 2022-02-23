UTEP walk-on basketball player arrested for unlawful carry of weapon, possession of marijuana

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP basketball player Cameron Jonathon Clardy was arrested Feb. 12 for unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

El Paso police say Clardy was pulled over in a traffic stop on I-10 west and Executive around 7:20 p.m. Police say he admitted to having a weapon. Officers report they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

A small amount of marijuana was found.

Clardy was booked on a bond totaling $700.