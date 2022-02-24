LCPS nears one year since losing Superindentent in tragic crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Friday, Feb. 25 will mark one year since Las Cruces Public Schools lost its leader and superintendent, Dr. Karen Trujillo. In a year’s time, LCPS has mourned her death while welcoming new leaders, two new members to the Board of Education, and a full re-entry to the classroom after Trujillo navigated the entire district into remote learning.

“She was a friend and a trusted leader, but above all, she was my mentor,” said LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos. “I try to lead our district every day as she would have wanted – with deep respect for the families and communities that support our students.”

Ramos was named interim superintendent by the LCPS Board of Education on March 2, 2001, after an emergency meeting was called. On June 2, the board voted to retain Ramos in a permanent capacity.

Trujillo, 50, died the week before after being hit by a vehicle as she was walking with her dogs in her north Las Cruces neighborhood. During her tenure, she led LCPS through a cyberattack that crippled the district’s internet access and then spearheaded a plan to teach, feed and support students when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered classrooms.