Primary debate featuring Republican candidates for Texas attorney general
AUSTIN, Texas - Republican candidates for Texas attorney general will debate live in Austin Thursday.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not be part of the debate after declining the invite.
The debate will feature:
- Texas Land Commissioner George P Bush, R-Austin
- U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler
- Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, R-Houston
The event is organized by Spectrum News and begins at 5 p.m.
This story will contain a link to the live debate minutes before it begins.
