Primary debate featuring Republican candidates for Texas attorney general

AUSTIN, Texas - Republican candidates for Texas attorney general will debate live in Austin Thursday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not be part of the debate after declining the invite.

The debate will feature:

Texas Land Commissioner George P Bush, R-Austin

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, R-Houston

The event is organized by Spectrum News and begins at 5 p.m.

