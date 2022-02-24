WATCH: Biden remarks on Russia’s attack on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A White House official tells reporters that Biden will deliver remarks this morning “announcing the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.”
2 Comments
FJB!
He’s has to regret being pushed AND convinced by the Marxists to appoint all those woke dunces to cabinet and admin positions. As much as I have no respect for this old goat I do have a little sympathy that all he has for support is Trannies, gays and appointees that were chosen only for race/gender/weirdness and are not qualified. Scary that the largest military is in these hands.