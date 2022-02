EL PASO, Texas – The city of El Paso recognized the firefighters who worked to extinguish the blaze that engulfed the De Soto Hotel.

Fire Chief Mario D'Agostino said over 90 people responded to the fire on Feb. 4.

City Manager Tommy Gonzalez said a structural engineer had been hired to look at the hotel.

According to officials, the investigation into the fire is ongoing, and no determination has been made at this time.