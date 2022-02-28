Four teenagers taken into custody after stabbing in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Four teenagers were taken in custody following a stabbing at a northeast El Paso pizza restaurant on Dyer. A brother of one teen was also arrested due to having 17 outstanding traffic warrants. Police say 21-year-old Orlando Gallegos was seen driving near the residence of the teens that were taken into custody.

Back on Saturday, Feb. 19, a 14-year-old was stabbed following an argument at a Peter Piper Pizza parking lot.

Police say at 14-year-old was responsible for the stabbing. He was turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department.

The other teenagers taken into custody were ages, 13, 15 and 16; all from northeast El Paso. Those teenagers were processed and released to their legal guardians.