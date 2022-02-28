Four teenagers taken into custody after stabbing in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas – Four teenagers were taken in custody following a stabbing at a northeast El Paso pizza restaurant on Dyer. A brother of one teen was also arrested due to having 17 outstanding traffic warrants. Police say 21-year-old Orlando Gallegos was seen driving near the residence of the teens that were taken into custody.
Back on Saturday, Feb. 19, a 14-year-old was stabbed following an argument at a Peter Piper Pizza parking lot.
Police say at 14-year-old was responsible for the stabbing. He was turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department.
The other teenagers taken into custody were ages, 13, 15 and 16; all from northeast El Paso. Those teenagers were processed and released to their legal guardians.
Comments
4 Comments
Released to their legal guardians? THAT’S THE REASON THESE P.O.S. ARE LIKE THEY ARE!
El Paso’s version of MS13. Lock ’em up.
More of alberto’s and going forwards army of caca brown hoods.
Their parents must be very proud of their kids. Probably high school dropouts. Future felons.