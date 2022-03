EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have arrested 29-year-old Hector Miguel Gomez on a murder charge.

Police say the victim, 29-year-old Cesar Galnares of Houston, Texas died on Feb. 23.



The stabbing happened Feb. 17 at 1330 New Harvest in northwest El Paso.

