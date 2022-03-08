Jury finds first US Capitol riot defendant to go on trial guilty on all counts
(CNN) -- A jury in Washington, DC, on Tuesday found January 6 rioter Guy Reffitt guilty of all five charges he faced related to the US Capitol attack, in the pivotal outcome of the first federal trial related to the riot.
Reffitt, a Texas Three Percenter and supporter of then-President Donald Trump when he went to the Capitol on January 6, was charged with five counts -- wanting to obstruct the congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election, transporting guns into DC, carrying a Smith & Wesson handgun onto the restricted grounds of the Capitol, interfering with Capitol Police protecting the Upper West Terrace and obstructing justice by threatening his son and daughter when he returned to Texas.
The jury of six men and six women in DC's federal court deliberated for just under four hours Tuesday.
The week-long trial alternated between a painful reliving of the attack for Capitol Police witnesses, a civics lesson on Congress, and a family drama where a son testified against his father.
It was the first case related to January 6 to go to trial and tested the Justice Department's ability to tie one person's actions in the crowd to the broader attack of Capitol Hill.
Reffitt, 49, has been held in jail since his arrest in late January 2021. His case rose to national attention after his son, Jackson Reffitt, did major national TV interviews about turning his father in to the FBI after disagreeing with him about his Trump support and involvement in the right-wing group the Texas Three Percenters.
The conviction could have a dramatic effect on the more than 500 Capitol riot defendants whose cases are still making their way through the justice system. It could encourage some defendants to accept plea deals instead of facing a jury, and also may prompt appeals of the criminal law being used in many of the January 6 prosecutions.
Now get the rest of the treasonous s.c.u.m. Trump too.
Working on it!!!
You’re like a fly on s.h.i.t.
And you’re like—- White on Rice.
You’re like brown on arroz. Too much meth nitwit?
Only crazy people talk to themselves. Alberto the psycho talks to himself.
When will they investigate the riots that blm led in the Summer of 2020 across the nation?
NO! Did they investigate the Boston Tea Party. Civil Disobedience is as American as Apple Pie no matter the cost. Trying to overthrow the US government?? Not so much! Carrying a loaded weapon in the Capitol building with intent to harn Congressmen and VP is not the same as civil unrest with collateral damage.
None of the Jan 6 protestors did Burn Loot Murder nitwit or caused $2 billion worth of damage. You’re an idiot.
A lot of the ANTIFA are serving prison terms for doing Burn Loot Murder. The last white libtard woman that torched police cars in Seattle was just sentenced to 5 years.
Apples and Oranges! Property damage and breaching the Capitol with murderous intent is not the same.
Stay on topic nitwit. No one was convicted of property damage or murder nitwit.
Read— “Intent” is the OPERATIVE WORD! You can go to prison for an actual crime as well as INTENT to commit the same. Reading Comprehension is important. Pay attention.
Re-read the article nitwit. No mention of intent and murder. See you are delusional.
Jan 6 was not a riot like the BLM Floyd riots. It was a mostly peaceful protest.
Keep believing your own lies?
Just like your hero Don the Con!
What lies? I’m not delusional like you nitwit.
Judge ain’t gonna buy the “peaceful protest” argument. That horse has left the barn, partner!
The judge won’t be reading jury instructions to the jurors involving property damage or murder nitwit. You have no argument.
If you say so. Perry Mason.
Take your meds nitwit. You’ll feel better.
Ok, Matlock.
So the BLM riots causing $2 billion in damage were mostly peaceful protests?
Drop in the bucket for Insurance Companies. Monetary cost of Civil unrest in the streets due to Judicial disparities common to minority populations is and has been around for ever. Get used to it!