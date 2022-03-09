Skip to Content
Dramatic video shows woman rescued after home catches fire in central El Paso

Fire crews survey damaged home.
Fire on Pershing 1
EPFD
UPDATE: The El Paso Fire Department reports one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The fire was quickly extinguished and remains under investigation.

EL PASO, Texas – A woman was trapped inside a home after a fire broke out at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2531 Pershing in central El Paso. An ABC-7 crew on the scene saw firefighters take the woman out of the burning structure.

ABC-7 photojournalist Jerry Najera captured the moment as the woman was placed onto a gurney.

Eight fire units responded. The fire was not intense, but a family member tells ABC-7 the woman suffers from several medical issues and is bedridden.

A spokesman with the fire department tells ABC-7 the woman was trapped for only a minute before firefighters were able to get to her.

She's being treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

