Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:49 PM

East El Paso carjacking, pursuit ends in arrest

Breaking news
KVIA Staff
Breaking news

EL PASO, Texas – A carjacking in east El Paso ended Thursday with one arrest following a car chase and foot pursuit.

El Police are out at the 121000 block of Pebble Hills investigating the incident. Investigators say information is preliminary at this moment.

El Paso police say one police unit was involved in a crash.

There are no reported injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content