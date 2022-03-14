Skip to Content
Apartment roof collapses central El Paso fire; Fire now under control

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly labeled the location as west El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso fire department is sending more units in response to an apartment fire at 3800 Truman in central El Paso.

The fire department says the apartment complex roof collapsed. They are currently checking for hot spots.

According to a tweet from El Paso fire, multiple apartment units are involved.

This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

