El Paso man arrested for possession of child pornography

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso man was arrested for possessing child pornography. Police say 44-year-old Guillermo Esparza had a dozen electronic media devices containing numerous images of child pornography.

Esparza was arrested Friday. An investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children unit lead to an investigation. Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at 7700 Franklin on Feb. 9.

“The repulsive exploitation of innocent children has no place neither in our society nor our communities and investigating these cases is a top priority for this office,” said Frank B. Burrola, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso.

Esparza's bond was set at $15,000.

