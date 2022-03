EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are investigating after a man was shot in the Lower Valley Monday morning.

It happened on the 9100 block of Kernel Cir.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the department's Crimes Against Persons Unit are investigating.

Police have not identified the victim, and have not said if there are any suspects.

