One-day job fair coming up for 2022 El Paso water park season
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Water Parks will host a one-day job fair this Saturday, March 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Chapoteo Water Park on 1225 Giles Road.
Interviews for a variety of positions will be done on-site.
Those interested should bring a valid ID and what the city calls a "great attitude."
All four water parks,
including Camp Cohen, Lost Kingdom, Chapoteo and Oasis, will be open in May and run through the summer.
Positions include:
- Lifeguard (Ages 16 & up) (No prior experience required; Training provided )
- Park Services
- Food & Beverage Team Member
- Guest Services
For more information, visit www.epwaterparks.com.
