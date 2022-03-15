Skip to Content
One-day job fair coming up for 2022 El Paso water park season

Chapoteo Water Park
El Paso Water Parks
Chapoteo Water Park

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Water Parks will host a one-day job fair this Saturday, March 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Chapoteo Water Park on 1225 Giles Road.

Interviews for a variety of positions will be done on-site.

Those interested should bring a valid ID and what the city calls a "great attitude."

All four water parks,

 including Camp Cohen, Lost Kingdom, Chapoteo and Oasis, will be open in May and run through the summer. 

Positions include: 

  • Lifeguard (Ages 16 & up)  (No prior experience required; Training provided )
  • Park Services 
  • Food & Beverage Team Member 
  • Guest Services  

For more information, visit www.epwaterparks.com.

