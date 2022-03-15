Woman stabbed in neck in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas – A 34-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck Monday in central El Paso.
El Paso police say it happened just before 6 p.m. on Noble and Myrtle.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Comments
3 Comments
I pray she recovers but I have 2 questions: 1) how is this a breaking story when this happened yesterday & 2) where is the suspect?
I hope the victim corporate with EPPD.
Another sticking in nitwit Stevie’s so safe El Paso.
That had a to hurt.