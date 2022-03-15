Skip to Content
Woman stabbed in neck in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A 34-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck Monday in central El Paso.

El Paso police say it happened just before 6 p.m. on Noble and Myrtle.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

  1. I pray she recovers but I have 2 questions: 1) how is this a breaking story when this happened yesterday & 2) where is the suspect?

    I hope the victim corporate with EPPD.

