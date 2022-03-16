ANDREWS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say 9 dead, including 6 University of the Southwest students and golf coach, in head-on collision in Texas.

Working with Texas Department of Public Safety, NTSB sending go-team to Andrews, Texas, to investigate fatal crash Tuesday between pickup and motorcoach carrying college athletes. Vice-chair Bruce Landsberg will travel. Keith.Holloway@ntsb.gov spokesman on-scene. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 16, 2022