Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:51 AM

Authorities say 9 dead, including 6 University of the Southwest students and golf coach, in head-on collision in Texas

ANDREWS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say 9 dead, including 6 University of the Southwest students and golf coach, in head-on collision in Texas.

Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content