New Mexico residents celebrate as NMSU Aggies beat UConn Huskies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico—- Chanting, clapping and screaming filled the air at The Game Sports Bar and Grill Thursday, as New Mexico residents celebrate the Aggie win over UConn.

The Aggies will continue to Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see them there.

On St. Patrick’s day, people were hoping for the luck of the Irish.

“I lost my voice; I was screaming so much,” said an NMSU Alumni.

“I’m here surrounded by a lot of New Mexicans, Las Cruceans and hoping to see the aggies pull off a win and make it passed the first round, and it just brings great life to the city,” said Isaiah Hernandez, Las Cruces resident.