One transported to the hospital after semi rollover in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - One person has been transported to an area hospital with injuries sustained after a single vehicle collision.

El Paso Police are reporting a semi-truck with a double trailed rolled off I-10 eastbound lanes onto the gateway just after 6:30 this morning.

It happened between Lomaland and Stanley leaving a significant amount of debris causing the closure of that road.

Police ask you to take an alternate route as crew investigate and clear the area.

This is a developing story. We will have more on-air and online as information arrives into our newsroom.