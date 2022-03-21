City of El Paso receives $1.5 million in federal funds for body cameras, walking trail
EL PASO, Texas – A total of $1.5 million dollars in federal funds will go to two city projects. The money is part of the Bipartisan Omnibus Appropriatins bill supporter by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.
The funding includes $1 million for the Paso Del Norte Trail project. The money will be used to design and construct a one-mile section of the trail connecting the Merical Center of Americas area to the El Paso Zoo along the Franklin Canal.
The El Paso Police department will receive $525,000 for the Body Word Camera program. The City has already approved $6.6 million in funds appropriated from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Paso Del Norte Trail Poject will be completed in partnership with the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.
