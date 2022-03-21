El Paso deputies come to couple’s rescue with NARCAN doses

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Sheriff's deputies came to the aid of two people by administering one dose of NARCAN to each person.

It happened Saturday when the deputies came to assist with a Life-Ambulance call.

A man and a woman were found unconscious. The El Paso County Sheriff's Department says the deputies used their training and experience to recognize the possibility of a drug overdose.

According to the manufacturer's website, NARCAN is used to reverse the effect of an opioid overdose in minutes.

Life Ambulance later arrived, administered CPR and tended to the patients. The Sheriff's department says both became conscious and alert and were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.