2 people evacuated from west El Paso home after fire breaks out overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire in west El Paso early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on the 3300 block of Stanton Street. That's right by Mesita Elementary school.

A spokesman for the fire department tweeted that two people had to be evacuated from the home. There are no reports of any injuries.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

It's unclear what started the fire.

