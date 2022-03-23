Skip to Content
El Paso man faces federal charges for distributing child sexual abuse images

EL PASO, Texas – The FBI announced the arrest of an El Paso man for receiving and distributing images involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say they received a tip in February that 26-year-old Brendan Bradford has been distributing child sexual abuse material on social media platforms over the past three months.

Officials say if convicted, Brandon faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force is investigating this case.

