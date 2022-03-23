El Paso man faces federal charges for distributing child sexual abuse images
EL PASO, Texas – The FBI announced the arrest of an El Paso man for receiving and distributing images involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Officials say they received a tip in February that 26-year-old Brendan Bradford has been distributing child sexual abuse material on social media platforms over the past three months.
Officials say if convicted, Brandon faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
The FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force is investigating this case.
Comments
6 Comments
I figured it was Turner/charlie
Great job law enforcement. Another pervert off our streets.
Where is his mugshot?
Madmike and Maga need to go next. Kids aren’t safe in a city where they can run loose.
Hey nitwit not safe with you running loose. You’re the LGBTQP. The P is for pervert.
That’s ok charliar. Judge Jackson will let him go or have him serve only a day or so in jail. Just like she did other times in her career.
Bwahahahah. Unlike you, my record is clean. I’ve never been questioned by LE for anything.