March 27, 2022 9:46 PM
Thousands without power in west El Paso

MGN

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Electric reported a power outage affecting more than 3,300 customers in El Paso's west side.

The outage was reported just before 9 p.m. on Artcraft Road, west of I-10.

It happened as a crash was reported in the area at Redd Rd and Parque Del Sol Dr. A fire dispatch spokesman said one person was transported with minor injuries.

El Paso Electric has not yet released the cause of the outage. It was not clear if the crash impacted power in the area.

  4. El Paso electric all drivin new trucks with high end Michelins. All while the taxpayers drivin on bald tires/old cars. Lol. WHO FUNDS WHO?

