Thousands without power in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Electric reported a power outage affecting more than 3,300 customers in El Paso's west side.

The outage was reported just before 9 p.m. on Artcraft Road, west of I-10.

#EPElectric crews are working to restore power to customers in West El Paso. Cause of outage is under investigation. To view area of impact, visit https://t.co/07hnmTDKn4 #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/5z1xfk5Vmh — El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) March 28, 2022

It happened as a crash was reported in the area at Redd Rd and Parque Del Sol Dr. A fire dispatch spokesman said one person was transported with minor injuries.

El Paso Electric has not yet released the cause of the outage. It was not clear if the crash impacted power in the area.