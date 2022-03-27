Thousands without power in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Electric reported a power outage affecting more than 3,300 customers in El Paso's west side.
The outage was reported just before 9 p.m. on Artcraft Road, west of I-10.
#EPElectric crews are working to restore power to customers in West El Paso. Cause of outage is under investigation. To view area of impact, visit https://t.co/07hnmTDKn4 #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/5z1xfk5Vmh— El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) March 28, 2022
It happened as a crash was reported in the area at Redd Rd and Parque Del Sol Dr. A fire dispatch spokesman said one person was transported with minor injuries.
El Paso Electric has not yet released the cause of the outage. It was not clear if the crash impacted power in the area.
Target the dumb faithful voters. Cut their power. Gain their easy vote for a rate increase.
Vista del sol apt 225.
They all forget the 80mil profit.
El Paso electric all drivin new trucks with high end Michelins. All while the taxpayers drivin on bald tires/old cars. Lol. WHO FUNDS WHO?
EPEC same as Military PTSD. Living high on the hog!! Not hard to convince city council high school level maggots.