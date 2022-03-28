Skip to Content
Firefighters save puppy from burning home in central El Paso

puppy save from burning home 3008 lewisville
EPFD
house fire 3008 lewisville
EPFD

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Fire Department crews responded to 3008 Louisville Avenue in Central El Paso just after 12:16 p.m. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within minutes.

Firefighters also pulled a puppy of the house. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators continue to look for the cause of the fire and the amount of damage it caused.

Yvonne Suarez

  1. Im so happy that no one was hurt including this beautiful dog. I pray that the home owner has a place to live.

    Thank you El Paso Firefighters for doing a great job.

