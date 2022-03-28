Greg Heiar introduced as the new head coach of the NM State’s men’s basketball program

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia introduces 22-year coaching veteran Greg Heiar as the new head coach of NM State's men's basketball program. He replaces three-time WAC Coach of the Year Chris Jans.

Heiar is a coaching veteran at the NJCAA, NCAA Division III and NCAA Division I levels. He was most recently in Niceville, Florida, as the head coach at Northwest Florida State College. He led his team to the NJCAA Division I National Championship and ended the Raiders season 31-5. The national title was Northwest Florida State College's third in the history of the program, giving the program the third-most national titles among all NJCAA Division I programs. Heiar was named the Coach of the Tournament - an award presented to the best NJCAA bench boss at the national tournament since 1959.