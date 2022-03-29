Demolition begins at Las Cruces school shut down due to mold

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Demolition began Tuesday at Columbia Elementary in Las Cruces. The school on Elks drive is being leveled to make way for a new school.

The school was closed in 2018 after mold was discovered, forcing students and teachers to relocate.

"Years of thoughtful planning went into this process," said LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos. "It hasn't come without some hardships, but our Columbia family will soon be together again in the same location."

Once complete, officials say the school will accommodate 752 students. That's higher than the 550 students it served when it closed in 2018.

Demolition is expected to be completed by October of this year.