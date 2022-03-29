Qualifying El Pasoans encouraged to get second booster dose

EL PASO, Texas - On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second COVID-19 booster for people 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised.

According to the FDA, the second dose will be made available to populations at a higher risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death.

According to the El Paso COVID-19 website, 98% of those who died of COVID-19 were people who suffered from an underlying medical condition.

Those medical conditions include heart disease, renal disease, pulmonary disease, hypertension and diabetes.

With this new authorization, those who can now receive another booster include:

Those individuals 50 years of age and older at least four months after they received their first booster dose.

Another qualifying group includes those 12 years of age and older who are immunocompromised at least four months after their first booster dose.

City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said that this announcement is great for the people in the El Paso community.

"This is good news because we know that here in El Paso, we have people who have chronic conditions- particularly those who are uncontrolled and also another group who are immunocompromised," Dr. Ocaranza said.

Ocaranza said that another dose is great reinforcement because it allows the body to fight infections stronger. "It is going to help them reinforce that protection that they have by the immune system, so they don't get infected."

Ocaranza said that he wants the community to stay healthy, but understands that there are people that are more at risk.

"Because of those conditions, if they are more vulnerable to infections, particularly those who have diabetes, we know that they are susceptible to different kinds of infections so they need to control their conditions, prepare their body and keep it well-fed, and rest," he said.

Additionally, Dr. Ocaranza encouraged those who have questions to ask their medical providers.

He also urged those who have not yet gotten their first dose of the booster shot to take action immediately.