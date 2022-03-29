TXDOT urges Transmountain users to seek alternate route

The winds are extremely strong on Transmountain and we have rock debris on top of the submit pass. Seek alternate route if possible and drive safely. Drive to conditions. 🌬 https://t.co/wVUXsUoXsi — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) March 29, 2022

EL PASO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers who use Transmountain to seek alternate routes if possible.

TxDot is blaming extremely strong winds for sending rock debris into the road.

