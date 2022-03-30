Man wanted for stabbing woman in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruce police are searching for 40-year-old Rodrigo Villegas after an early morning incident on the 1800 block of Sexton Street.

Police say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance just before 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police issued a warrant for Villegas for the charges of aggravated battery on a household member and battery on a household member. Police say additional charges may follow.

Police are asking anyone with information on Villegas's whereabouts to call them at (575) 526-0795.