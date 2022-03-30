Montwood High School employee detained by SISD police; employee later released in case of mistaken identity

EL PASO, Texas – Socorro Independent School District police detained an unidentified Montwood employee after school officials say the district received notice that the El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for that employee.

But in a follow-up message to parents, Montwood High School Principal Carlos Guerra says the Sheriff's office "mistakenly identified the wrong individual." Guerra says the detained employee was not involved in any way in the Sheriff's investigation and was released and allowed to return to work.

Citing confidentiality laws, Guerra said that was all the information the school would be able to share.

In the first notification to parents, Guerra says the employee was placed on administrative leave pending the issue's outcome.

Guerra also said there were no allegations of misconduct or wrongdoing involving Montwood High School. "I assure you that the Socorro Independent School District will take all necessary action to ensure the continued safety of our children at Montwood High School. Thank you for your continued support of Team SISD!"