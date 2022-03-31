Blue Origin’s New Shepard completes fourth human spaceflight

NEAR VAN HORN, Texas -- Blue Origin's successfully launched its 20th New Shepard flight, marking the fourth human spaceflight for the company.

The astronaut manifest included: Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, Gary Lai, and Dr. George Nield.

“Congratulations to our astronauts on today’s mission above the Kármán Line,” said Phil Joyce, Senior Vice President of New Shepard for Blue Origin. “We had the honor of safely flying this crew of six – each person with their own story of mentorship and passion for human spaceflight. We’re looking forward to many more flights this year, and we’re grateful to our astronaut customers for their trust in this amazing team.”