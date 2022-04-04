Good Friday hike to Mount Cristo Rey set to resume April 15

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- After two years, the Good Friday hike to the top of Mount Cristo Rey is back on. The event is scheduled to take place April 15, starting at 6:00 a.m.

Organizers had canceled the previous two hikes due to coronavirus concerns and the expected number of attendees.

The Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee website has the event listed. The website says the 5-mile hike is suitable for all ages.

To reach the mountain's base, meet at the large parking lot at the trailhead to Mt. Cristo Rey off McNutt Road (NM 273). Take the Racetrack exit off Paisano and cross the Rio Grande.

Pets are not allowed.