National Border Patrol Council to hold briefing on southern border
Editor's Note: The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m.
WASHINGTON -- Representatives from National Border Patrol Council will hold a news conference in response to the Biden Administration's decision to end Title 42 on May 23.
Attending the news conference:
- Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23)
- GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
- Members of the House Republican Conference
- Brandon Judd, NBPC President
- Paul Perez, NBPC Vice President
- Albert Trevino, NBPC Treasurer
- Hector Garza, NBPC Laredo Sector President
- Jon Anfinsen, NBPC Del Rio Sector President
Republicans are asking that Title 42, a public health order that allows Border Patrol to conduct rapid expulsions, remain in place.
