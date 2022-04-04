Skip to Content
National Border Patrol Council to hold briefing on southern border

Editor's Note: The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m.

WASHINGTON -- Representatives from National Border Patrol Council will hold a news conference in response to the Biden Administration's decision to end Title 42 on May 23.

Attending the news conference:

  • Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23)
  • GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
  • Members of the House Republican Conference
  • Brandon Judd, NBPC President
  • Paul Perez, NBPC Vice President
  • Albert Trevino, NBPC Treasurer
  • Hector Garza, NBPC Laredo Sector President
  • Jon Anfinsen, NBPC Del Rio Sector President

Republicans are asking that Title 42, a public health order that allows Border Patrol to conduct rapid expulsions, remain in place.

