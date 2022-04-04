National Border Patrol Council to hold briefing on southern border

Editor's Note: The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m.

WASHINGTON -- Representatives from National Border Patrol Council will hold a news conference in response to the Biden Administration's decision to end Title 42 on May 23.

Attending the news conference:

Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23)

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Members of the House Republican Conference

Brandon Judd, NBPC President

Paul Perez, NBPC Vice President

Albert Trevino, NBPC Treasurer

Hector Garza, NBPC Laredo Sector President

Jon Anfinsen, NBPC Del Rio Sector President

Republicans are asking that Title 42, a public health order that allows Border Patrol to conduct rapid expulsions, remain in place.