Upper Valley brush fire under control after briefly growing in strength

SH20/Doniphan East & West @ Mesa, Fire Emergency, All Lanes Closed, Minor Back Up, Clearing Time Until Further Notice. pic.twitter.com/wof5t0BtRK — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) April 4, 2022

UPDATE (6:35 p.m.): El Paso Fire reports the brush fire is under control

EL PASO, Texas – A building fire was reported at Doniphan and Crossroads in the Upper Valley.

Multiple viewers have called about the fire. An ABC-7 crew is on the way to the scene.

The El Paso Fire Department has identified the fire as a brush fire. Several units are on the scene. There are no injuries reported as of 5:15 p.m.

