Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 6:37 PM
Published 5:10 PM

Upper Valley brush fire under control after briefly growing in strength

EPFIRE
EPFD

UPDATE (6:35 p.m.): El Paso Fire reports the brush fire is under control

EL PASO, Texas – A building fire was reported at Doniphan and Crossroads in the Upper Valley.

Multiple viewers have called about the fire. An ABC-7 crew is on the way to the scene.

The El Paso Fire Department has identified the fire as a brush fire. Several units are on the scene. There are no injuries reported as of 5:15 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content