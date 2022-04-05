Dog rescued from smoke-filled apartment; suffered smoke inhalation

Update (5:30 p.m.) -- El Paso firefighters rescued a dog from a smoke-filled apartment. The dog suffered from smoke inhalation. Firefighters arrived within minutes, forcing their way into the home.

"Aid was rendered to the dog. We did give the dog some oxygen, and it is looking a lot better now. So that's kind of happy note," said Fire Captain Kris Menendez.

The fire was located in the main living room. The cause remains under investigation. There were no other injuries.

As many as six units responded with 16 firefighters. The remnants of a burned couch were pulled from the apartment.

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at 200 N. Festival. The call came out at 3:51 p.m.

There are reports of smoke. Early reports indicate the fire was inside an apartment unit where a couch caught fire. There were no people inside.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.