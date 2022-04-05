El Paso Fire Department warns residents of dangers during brush fire season

EL PASO, Texas — Monday’s brush fire in the Upper Valley is another reminder to remain vigilant during this season.

The brush fire did not result in any injuries or any home being damaged, but fire officials say these types of fires can quickly turn dangerous.

According to fire officials, dry and windy conditions create the perfect environment for flames to ignite.

Battalion Chief at the El Paso Fire Department, Ruben Candelaria, says most of these brush fires ignite because of improper disposal of cigarette butts.

He says cigarette butts can lead to massive fires breaking out.

Candelaria says with winds and even the smallest flammable objects can lead to brushfires.

“If you grill the day before and you used charcoal make sure that you doused it and that it is out because that can still continue to burn. I have seen where coals were left out and wind kept fanning the flame and causes a fire later on,” Candelaria said.

Candelaria warned that when there are strong winds, you shouldn’t be burning items outside.

He said if you do want to burn something, this is a good rule to follow. “Go outside, just look at the trees. If you can see the branches or the trees swaying, you probably don’t want to do any burning outside.”

Candelaria said winds exacerbate fires and make it harder for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

He said the hardest fires to fight are those when winds are involved.

Winds can also create the potential of it spreading to other locations-like neighboring houses.

He said during a normal day when no winds are present, flames shoot straight up. However, when winds are present it makes the flames spread In different directions- creating hazardous conditions.