EL PASO, Texas – A 33-year-old man was arrested for arson due to an early morning fire March 30 in south-central El Paso.

Police say witnesses identified Terry Donte Godfrey as the man who intentionally started a structure fire at the 4900 block of Alameda.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire. There were no injuries reported.

Godfrey's bond was set at $40,000.