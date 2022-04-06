Governor Abbott announces “unsafe vehicles” directive, transporting immigrants to Washington, D.C. to deter illegal immigration
Weslaco, TX -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced directives deter the smuggling of migrants across the US / Mexico border and he says the state will assist local officials by chartering buses to ship immigrants to Washington D.C.
Gov. Abbott signed the directives at a news conference in Weslaco, Tx. The Governor acknowledged this could dramatically reduce traffic at the border.
Gov. Abbott said more measures to deter immigration would be announced next week.
