today at 2:29 PM
Published 2:28 PM

Governor Abbott announces “unsafe vehicles” directive, transporting immigrants to Washington, D.C. to deter illegal immigration

KRGV

Weslaco, TX -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced directives deter the smuggling of migrants across the US / Mexico border and he says the state will assist local officials by chartering buses to ship immigrants to Washington D.C.

Gov. Abbott signed the directives at a news conference in Weslaco, Tx. The Governor acknowledged this could dramatically reduce traffic at the border.

Gov. Abbott said more measures to deter immigration would be announced next week.

Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Saul Saenz

El Paso native Saul Saenz is a veteran reporter who also hosts ABC-7 Extra.

  5. While a good headline for partisan hacks this would only hurt the wrong people. Send them to marthas vineyard or to Bidens neighborhood personally, or pelosis, or mconnells or nantuckett

