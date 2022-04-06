Governor Abbott announces “unsafe vehicles” directive, transporting immigrants to Washington, D.C. to deter illegal immigration

Weslaco, TX -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced directives deter the smuggling of migrants across the US / Mexico border and he says the state will assist local officials by chartering buses to ship immigrants to Washington D.C.

Gov. Abbott signed the directives at a news conference in Weslaco, Tx. The Governor acknowledged this could dramatically reduce traffic at the border.

Gov. Abbott said more measures to deter immigration would be announced next week.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.