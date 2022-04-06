Grand Jury indicts El Paso man accused of kidnapping woman on his way to job interview

EL PASO, Texas – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Joseph Contreras with kidnapping.

According to court documents, Contreras is accused of taking the victim from El Paso to Alamogordo on his way to a detention facility. Federal officials say he was going there for a new job; earlier reports indicated he was going there for a job interview.

Contreras is accused of holding the victim at knifepoint, kicking her, and pouring bleach on her. Officials say a 9mm handgun was retrieved from the car Contreras used to drive the victim to New Mexico.

Contreras also faces a federal charge for possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a prior conviction.

Contreras has remained in federal custody since March 16. He's scheduled for arraignment next week.

If convicted faces life in prison for the kidnapping charge and 10 years in prison for the firearm charge.